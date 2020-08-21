Lori Loughlin, the Full House actress and one of the last celebrities involved with the college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood as well as education, was sentenced Friday (August 21).

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Loughlin agreed to a plea deal in May and via Zoom Friday, she was sentenced to two months in jail for her role in an attempt to pass off her daughters as athletes to be enrolled at the University of Southern California. She’ll have to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. She will also have two years of supervised release after completing her prison term..

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to a harsher term of five months in prison after a federal judge accepted his plea deal with prosecutors. He’ll have to pay a $250,000 fine due in 60 days, complete 250 hours of community service and will have to self-surrender 90 days from Friday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Each pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, admitting that they hired a consultant, William “Rick” Singer and paid him $500,000 to get their daughters, a pair of YouTube sensations, admitted to USC as fake crew recruits.

“I deeply regret the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others,” Giannulli said in a short statement during the hearing. “I take full responsibility for my conduct. I am ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience.”

RELATED: How Many Scams You Got: Dozens, Including Celebs Charged In Alleged College Cheating Scandal

RELATED: Amid The College Admission Scandal, Let’s Reflect On The Black Teen Accused Of Cheating On Her SATs

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

‘Full House’ Actress Lori Loughlin (aka Aunt Becky) Sentenced To Two Months In Jail For College Admissions Scam was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: