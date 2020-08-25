Ericaism: What Does Your Fruit Produce? [VIDEO]

Get Up!
| 08.25.20
Dismiss

Taking from Matthew 7:20, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to look within. Does the fruit you bear reflect God? Listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Matthew 7:20Every tree that bringeth not forth good. fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. 20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them. … In this verse he tells what happens to such trees.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

ericaism

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close