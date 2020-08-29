‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Dead At 42

Chadwick Boseman, the talented actor who starred in films such as Black Panther, 42 and Get On Up, has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 42.

Boseman’s Twitter account shared an update on his health on Friday (August 28), revealing that he had been battling cancer for years, unbeknownst to fans across the globe.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” a statement read. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and ask that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story.

