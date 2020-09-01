According to US Weekly singer Usher Raymond is expecting a child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The couple was spotted coming out of an LA production studio coupled up, mask on, and Goicoechea’s bump on full display. US Weekly reportedly spoke to a source close to the couple who said “They are thrilled and very excited.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This will be the third child for Usher who has two sons, Usher (12) and Naviyd (11), with ex-wife Tameka Foster. This will be Usher and Goicoechea’s first child together. The couple first made their relationship “public” in fall of 2019 after appearing at the Hollywood Bowl. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Congrats to the parents to be!

The Latest:

Usher Raymond and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their First Child was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: