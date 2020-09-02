Looks like the 90s is continuing to make a strong comeback.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Over the last year, we’ve seen a variety of beauty and fashion references to the classic era. Popular fashion brand Baby Phat recently revamped their line to appeal to the younger generation. On Tuesday, Kimora Lee Simmons took to Instagram to announce the launch of Baby Phat Beauty, in partnership with her daughters. Because Kimora has a daughter in her late teens and one in her early 20’s, their insight can push the success of the company to the next level.

In a statement Kimora said, “This is the retro brand that’s reborn looking through the eyes of young people like Ming and Aoki.”

The first product from the new beauty line is the Shimmer Dreams three-piece kit. It includes an ultra-shiny lip gloss, a hydrating hand lotion and an iridescent shimmery body spray. The collection has a total of 9 items which is divided into 3 sets, retailing at $45.

The body sprays in each set align with the personalities of Kimora, Ming and Aoki. Kimora’s fragrance is Divine ($45.00, BabyPhatBeauty.com), Ming’s is Opulence ($45.00, BabyPhatBeauty.com), and Aoki’s is Ethereal ($45.00, BabyPhatBeauty.com).

You can shop the entire collection at BabyPhatBeauty.com. What do you think? Are you here for this mother/daughter revamp?

DON’T MISS…

Baby Phat Is Back Y’all!!! Aoki And Ming Lee Simmons Slay In New Ads

Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad Shine In All-White

She Get It From Her Mama: Ming Lee Simmons Shoots For CR Fashion Book And Looks Just Like Kimora

Kimora Lee Simmons Launches Baby Phat Beauty With Daughters Ming and Aoki was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: