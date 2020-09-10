Mary J. Blige Is Pure Royalty On The Cover Of Cultured Magazine

Mary J. Blige is bringing all the heat this fall season. The award-winning singer and actress gave us chills with the covers of both Health Magazine and Cultured Magazine.

In another shot, Mary looked fierce in knee-length blonde braids, an oversized fur coat, and an elaborate gold choker.

If you thought Mary killed her spread with Culture, wait until you see what she did on the cover of Health Magazine. The cover shot features the Queen of Hip Hop and R&B draped in a gold Balmain gown, with thigh-high boots, and a gorgeous jeweled crown on her head.

For the October issue of Health Magazine, Mary poses in a nude top, matching skirt, and her signature platinum blonde tresses. At age 49, she is serving looks like none other. Throughout most of the shoot, Mary shows that she’s fall ready in rich browns, burnt oranges, and muted yellow colors.

Besides serving fashion goals, Mary dropped some gems during her interview. “Self-love is the hardest thing to feel because we live in a world where everybody is hurting,” Mary told the magazine. “Until you get satisfied with who you are, other people won’t ever be satisfied. That’s the growing process.”

Mary’s sense of style has always been iconic. Since the 90’s, she’s been giving us a mixture of high-fashion looks with urban flare. This fall, we’ll get to see her legendary style play out on the big screen in the Power spinoff, Power Book II: Ghost.

Both covers basically say, “I’m still the Queen.” Here for it! What are your thoughts? Are you feelin’ the Health and Cultured Magazine covers?

