Mr. Griffin: Take Time To Heal [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

While we’re asking God to fix things, GRIFF encourages listeners to ask for healing from things that hurt us because there’s so much peace in letting go and letting God.

DON’T MISS…

Mr. Griffin: The Prayer Of Jabez [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: Surviving The Wilderness [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: What Are You Believing? [VIDEO]

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: