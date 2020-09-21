CLOSE
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

The Supreme Court announced her death on Friday, saying Ginsburg died surrounded by family from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation’s highest court and was a champion for gender equality.

She was 87.

