The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families. The study reveals that more than three-quarters of the children who have died from COVID-19 between February and July of 2020 were Black, Hispanic, or Native American.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

23 photos HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died From COVID19 Are Black, Hispanic, or Native American was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com