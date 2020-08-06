Southwest Airlines No Longer Cleaning Planes Between Flights

Though coronavirus cases continue to rise, Southwest Airlines are planning to go back to its pre-COVID routine.

According to Fox Business, starting on August 1 the airline changed its “flight sanitization policy to focus on bathrooms and tray tables, forgoing seat belts and armrests, which will now be cleaned at night as part of its “six to seven-hour” deep clean.”

Switching their cleaning will only prioritize high touch areas to decrease the turnaround time.

Fox News obtained an email stating the ““multi-layered approach to cleaning,” which includes using a broad-spectrum disinfectant to clean lavatories and tray tables at every seat between each flight. The planes also undergo an electrostatic cleaning once a month, which reportedly kills bacteria for 30 days.”

The airline does plan to continue to leave middle seats empty until October to promote social distancing.

Customers are still allowed to wipe down their own seat and Southwest says they will provide disinfectant wipes at the check-in counters upon request.

“As always, Southwest will monitor Customer and Employee feedback as we adapt to the new normal in air travel, while ensuring we keep safety as our top priority,” a statement read.

