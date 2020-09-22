Tyrese Surprises Wife With Romantic Date Night Serenaded by Jonathan McReynolds

Tyrese and wife Samantha Gibson are letting the world know they are doing just fine. Last night Tyrese surprised his wife with an Instagrammable classy decorated rooftop dinner at their own abode.

Samantha Gibson was surprised by the elaborately decorated rose-pedal scene. Samantha showed more of her excitement while promoting the name of the black chef who served them on social media.

The night included a prayer and blessing from Tyrese, followed by a blindfold being placed over Samantha’s eyes.

Flabbergasted by the sound of the acoustic guitar and after immediately guessing the artist after two words sung, Samantha Gibson is “done in.”

Jonathan McReynolds started to sing the beginning of one of his most well-known songs, “Make Room.”

The night looked beautiful and so did the couple. Keep going strong!

