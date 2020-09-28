GRIFF’s Prayer For Kids Who Talk Smack [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

GRIFF’s daughter roots for different football team than him and talks smacks about his Raiders! But, she gets it from her daddy! Listen to GRIFF’s funny prayer about it up top!

