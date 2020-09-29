Tamika Mallory Discusses The Aftermath Of The Breonna Taylor Case [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Activist Tamika Mallory called in to the Get Up Church today with an update on the Breonna Taylor case and what’s happening in Louisville, KY. Listen up top.

