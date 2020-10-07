CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From Prison

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond.

US-police-racism-court

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

The senseless murder of George Floyd reignited the fight against injustice as it relates to the lives of black Americans and their often fateful encounters with police officers. With the embers of protests still warm, the officer accused of killing Floyd as been freed from prison.

Local Minneapolis news outlet Fox 9 obtained details regarding the release of Derek Chauvin after he posted a $1 million dollar to go free from the maximum-security Oak Park Heights prison and will now have months to ponder his actions ahead of his March 8 trial in 2021 as he faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The bond was reportedly paid on Monday by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minnesota, and processed Wednesday. Chauvin’s release was confirmed by a Minnesota Department of Corrections official, with a signed time of 10:34 a.m. local time.

Since the end of May, Chauvin was housed in the Oak Park Heights prison after he was moved from the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center in St. Paul, this as reports from national outlets stated he was given preferential treatment.

Chauvin’s partner Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng are all awaiting trial in March, as well, with all of the former Minneapolis officers facing one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers were fired a day after Floyd’s passing amid citywide protests that cropped up nationwide in support.

In a matter of four days, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter ahead of the latest list of charges read publicly by Attorney General Keith Ellison. Chauvin was depicted in video footage kneeling on Floyd’s neck, who cried out for help as the officers looked on while bystanders recorded the horrific moment on their smartphone cameras.

The news of Chauvin’s release comes just as reports are coming in that a mural erected in Floyd’s honor has been defaced a second time, reports the Star Tribune. The incident follows an earlier defacing of the mural that occurred in August, but it appears the damage done to the memorial space this time out is significantly worse.

Video of the incident displayed an unidentified man wearing shorts, a black vest, and a black ski mask walking up to the mural and spraypainting it in the wee hours of Sunday morning (Oct. 4). An employee of a local grocery store near the intersection where the mural rests confirmed the footage’s details.

The identity of the person was revealed in August after a former medical student at the University of Minnesota admitted to the fact. The 26-year-old man says he was drunk when he defaced the mural with black paint and later apologized. He was later expelled from the university.

SEE ALSO:

George Floyd Hologram Memorial Launches At Sites Of Confederate Statues

George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud On Top Of Murder

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston

George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

30 photos Launch gallery

George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

Continue reading George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

George Floyd Is Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Near Houston

George Floyd's private funeral in Houston will conclude the series of public memorials held for him across the country before he gets buried in his hometown. But the fight against racism and the demand for justice that Floyd's horrific police killing has inspired across the world has only just begun. https://twitter.com/therevcoms/status/1270453072989478913?s=20 Protests remained raging in the U.S. as Floyd was expected to be buried on Tuesday in a cemetery where his mother is. The funeral was taking place one day after thousands of people attended a public memorial and viewing held in Houston. Memorials and public viewings also took place in Minneapolis last week and on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd's sister lives. https://twitter.com/RzstProgramming/status/1270448730949459968?s=20 Floyd was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, but he was raised in Houston's Third Ward. He was killed after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin tried to arrest him by applying deadly pressure to Floyd's neck. A medical examiner ruled it a homicide in a killing recorded on video by one of many witnesses imploring Chauvin to stop his brutal arrest of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face-down on the pavement when he died in broad daylight. https://twitter.com/Nicolejtay/status/1270414919364759558?s=20 The funeral was expected to include civil rights leaders addressing racism and police misconduct. But it will also aim to celebrate Floyd's life with a positive sendoff, Mia K. Wright, the co-pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, said. https://twitter.com/twmentality1/status/1270416385932439552?s=20 "We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs as many lives do but also a life that was connected to God and one that all people around the world have now connected to because of the tragedy and the trauma by which he passed," Wright said on CNN Monday night. "And so we want to have a home-going celebration, we want to remember his name." https://twitter.com/AmakaUbakaTV/status/1270411305099329540?s=20 Houston showed out in force on Monday with people waiting hours for tickets for admission into the Fountain of Praise Church to pay respects to Floyd. There was also a candlelit vigil held Monday night. https://twitter.com/JoshuaPotash/status/1270181799415685121?s=20 Following Floyd's funeral, he was set to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens -- the same cemetery with his mother, "Cissy" -- located about 30 miles south of Houston. The final mile of the procession was expected to be led by horse-drawn carriage, according to the Houston Chronicle. https://twitter.com/PearlandPD/status/1269041442590199809?s=20 Floyd's killing has given the Black Lives Matter movement a resurgence of sorts as activists lead relentless protests across the country with demands that include defunding police departments. His death also prompted Democrats in Congress to introduce on Monday sweeping legislation that promises significant police reform. Also on Monday, the New York State Assembly overwhelmingly passed the Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act, a law named for the man killed by the NYPD nearly six years ago in a deadly episode eerily similar to Floyd's. https://twitter.com/morganfmckay/status/1270066341144399872?s=20 Floyd's funeral was scheduled to begin about 11 a.m. local time (noon ET) with his burial expected abut two hours later. It was being paid for by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Scroll down to see some of the moving images from Houston's final sendoff to George Floyd. This will be updated as additional images become available.

Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From Prison  was originally published on newsone.com

george floyd

Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Get More From The Show
Close