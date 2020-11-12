Arts & Entertainment
Brian Courtney Wilson Talks Keeping The Faith During Hard Times [VIDEO]

The Nightly Spirit’s Darlene McCoy sits down with gospel star Brian Courtney Wilson to discuss his new album “Still”, overcoming difficult times, and life during the pandemic.

Check out the interview above.

National Museum of African American Music - NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors - Show
