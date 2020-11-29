CLOSE
Oregon Community Rallies Around Black Teen Fatally Shot In Loud Music Dispute

BLM activists are arguing against the claims that the November 23 shooting, which brewed over loud music, was not racially motivated.

Another Black life was senselessly taken earlier this week with signs pointing to the sobering revelation that the death was a result of racism and vigilante violence.

On Nov. 23, a 47-year-old white man named Robert Paul Keegan fatally shot Aidan Ellison, a 19-year-old Black man, in the chest. Ellison was sitting in his car in a Stratford Inn parking lot in Ashland, Oregon, KMVU reports. The two reportedly got into a confrontation about Ellison’s loud music around 4 a.m. that morning.

Keegan was arrested and plead not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm, and reckless endangering on Nov. 27. Keegan is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 21, 2021, and is being held in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

The shooting raises important conversations in the community, known for its liberal ideals. But as we know, liberalism does not eradicate a racist mindset.

However, Ashland Police dispute that the shooting was a result of racism. Some are attempting to paint Keegan as the victim, pointing to his stay at the hotel resulting from local wildfires that ravaged the area. Local Black Lives Matter activists argue the ends don’t justify the means, even if he was seeking refuge from a wildfire.

“The incident where Aidan was shot after an argument listening to his music was really about him not submitting to that man’s perceived authority,” Precious Edmonds, a spokesperson for the Southern Oregon Black Leaders, Activists, and Community Coalition (SOBLACC) told Oregon Live.

The case is erringly similar to the shooting of Jordan Davis, a Black 17-year-old high school student who was fatally shot on November 23, 2012, at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida, by Michael David Dunn, a white, 45-year-old man.

Ellison’s death is gaining traction on social media with prominent voices in social justice and activism calling for justice in his name.

#AidanEllison should be alive today but Robert Keegan fatally shot him over “loud music” — BUT this was NOT about music. That’s false justification for killing a Black teen! This was a racially motivated shooting by a suspected white supremacist!! #JusticeForAidanEllison,” civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump tweeted on Sunday.

“While I could never presume to speak for Aidan, his family or community, I can speak as a member of the white bodied community in saying it is past time we take stock of systemic racism which continues to cause the death of our brothers and sisters of color,” Ashland Mayor-elect Julie Akins wrote on NextDoor, later published on The Ashland Chronicle.

“Racism is a fact of white privilege. I call on our community to consider our role in continuing this privilege. Let’s not only come together when another beautiful life has been taken. Let’s do the work, the hard work, the soul searching work every day,” she continued.

Supporters of Ellison began a GoFundMe fundraiser to help his mother. Ellison’s community continues to rally around his family. Those who wanted to celebrate his memory held a candlelight vigil on Thanksgiving in the Stratford Inn parking lot.

93 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

93 photos Launch gallery

93 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 93 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

93 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:00 p.m. ET, Nov. 22, 2020 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage is still thriving in 2020 and only seems to be gaining momentum instead of slowing should give any American citizen pause as an increasing number of Black people -- especially males both young and old -- continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Following what seemed like a brief respite of police killing unarmed Black people, the unfortunate trend has made a comeback in a major way in recent weeks with a number of shootings that have been described as nothing short of murder. However, whether the shootings are justified or not, the same lethal force use against Black suspects is rarely seen with white people suspected of doing worse. Case in point: In the two months, cops have gunned down three teenagers in cars who were apparently guilty of the racial profiling-induced violation of "driving while Black." At least, the seemed to be the case on Nov. 13 in Cocoa, Florida, where officers with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office opened fire at close range at a vehicle that did not appear to be directly threatening the lives of the officers involved. The car was being driven by Sincere Pierce, 18, and had A.J. Crooms, 16, inside as a passenger. Both teenagers died. Dashcam footage suggested there was no need for lethal force. The families of Pieces and Crooms have complained police haven't given them any information about the shooting. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1329156935753592833?s=20 Marcellis Stinnette, 19, was killed on Oct. 3 when police in Waukegan, Illinois, shot at a car he was a passenger in. Police claimed they were forced to shoot in self-defense because the car reversed toward the officer who shot them. However, witnesses said the police officer hit them with his car before he opened fire. Prior to that, officers in Washington, D.C., killed Deon Kay,18, by shooting him in the back. The Metropolitan Police Department defended the officers involved by saying in a press release that "one of the [two] suspects brandished a firearm" while fleeing. (A little more than a week earlier, Kyle Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, illegally armed himself with an assault rifle, brandished it in front of police and lived to tell about it without sustaining any injury.) Protests quickly ensued and the Washington Post reported that some community residents "questioned the police account." https://twitter.com/berniebromanny/status/1301330337524592641?s=20 Kay's killing came one day after the Democrat & Chronicle reported that police in Rochester, New York, suffocated a 41-year-old Black man to death while he was in mental distress months ago. Daniel Prude was "lynched" by police, his brother said about the March 23 incident when cops tried to restrain the naked man who was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. Video of the killing was made public by lawyers representing Prude's family, which has called for the officers involved to be arrested and charged with murder. The video is extremely graphic and should be viewed with disrection. https://twitter.com/Telegraph/status/1301466316352761856?s=20 Similarly, police in Texas on Aug. 25 killed Damian Daniels, a military veteran who was shot twice in the chest in front of his newly purchased home after cops were dispatched there to perform a wellness check last week on someone they knew suffered from mental illness. The lawyer representing his family said Daniels was a combat veteran who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and was previously “the subject of four mental health-related calls” without incident. https://twitter.com/MeritLaw/status/1300772683769171971?s=20 All of the above incidents were preventable, but perhaps none more so than the shooting of Dijon Kizzee, who police targeted for an unspecified "vehicle code violation" while he was riding his bike Monday in Los Angeles. When he fled on foot, police shot him multiple times in the back under the purported guise that Kizzee had a gun. However, civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who is representing Kizzee's family, tweeted a video of the shooting that threw into question the police's account. https://twitter.com/AttorneyCrump/status/1301238367821205505?s=20 Kizzee's killing came about a week after the death of Trayford Pellerin in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Aug. 21. The 31-year-old was shot and killed as he tried to enter. convenience store, where cops responded to reports of a man with a knife. While details were still being sorted out, it's tough to imagine multiple police officers armed with both lethal and nonlethal weapons who have been trained to de-escalate situations like these legitimately fearing for their lives in the face of a man with a knife. [caption id="attachment_4002256" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Trayford Pellerin, at right. | Source: Treneca Pellerin / GoFundMe[/caption] Pellerin was killed just two days before police in Wisconsin shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in his back multiple times. Amazingly, Blake -- who was unarmed when he was shot -- survived his shooting. Those two shootings followed the deadly police violence against Black people like David McAtee, who was killed while demonstrating after the in-custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. McAtee, also unarmed at the time of his death, was a businessman in Louisville, Kentucky, where police had recently killed Breonna Taylor in her own home. McAtee was killed when police and the National Guard recklessly returned fire from people shooting at them, hitting McAtee fatally. It was the latest botched response for a police department buried in scandal. [caption id="attachment_3952732" align="alignnone" width="622"] Source: Twitter[/caption] McAtee's death came days after Floyd was purportedly suspected of forgery, a nonviolent crime that certainly didn't warrant Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin handcuffing him and kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck until he died. On May 6, police in Indianapolis shot and killed Sean Reed, a 21-year-old U.S. military veteran who was unarmed. Unbeknownst to the cops, Reed was live-streaming the episode on Facebook, a circumstance that allowed the police to be recorded joking about the shooting. https://twitter.com/heyarielouise/status/1258190713210036224?s=20   Some of the other victims' names include but certainly aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth.

