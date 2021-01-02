Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Personal spiritual growth is hard. Especially when life situations and hinder your growth. Joel Olsteen is notorious for prophetic words of self growth. So we’ve compiled 10 powerful messages from him to help you with your personal spiritual growth.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“Praise Him in Spite of What’s Not Working”

“Spending Time with People Who Are Pulling You Down”

“The Wrong People Can Talk You Out of Your Dreams”

“Beating Bitterness”

“Walk in Humility”

“Start Feeling Good About Yourself Right Where You Are”

“You Are Coming Into A Harvest Season”

“Do It Unto God”

“God Approves Me, So I Approve Myself”

“God Has New Things He wants to Birth in You”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

10 Power Messages From Joel Osteen For Spiritual Growth was originally published on joycolumbus.com