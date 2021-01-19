Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Even though Kyrie Irving has been in the headlines for not playing recently, it looks like he’s using his free time by giving back. According to former NBA player and friend of George Floyd, revealed that the Irving came through with an incredible gesture and bought George Floyd’s family a new home.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Jackson vowed to be a father figure for George’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, after George’s death in May 2020. Joining Etan Thomas’ “The Rematch” podcast, Jackson praised other people who have stepped up in support.

“I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do,” Jackson said. “I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days.” CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Stephen Jackson Says Kyrie Irving Bought Home For George Floyd’s Family was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: