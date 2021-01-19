News
Stephen Jackson Says Kyrie Irving Bought Home For George Floyd’s Family

Even though Kyrie Irving has been in the headlines for not playing recently, it looks like he’s using his free time by giving back. According to former NBA player and friend of George Floyd, revealed that the Irving came through with an incredible gesture and bought George Floyd’s family a new home.

Jackson vowed to be a father figure for George’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, after George’s death in May 2020. Joining Etan Thomas’ “The Rematch” podcast, Jackson praised other people who have stepped up in support.

“I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do,” Jackson said. “I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days.”

“A lot of my friends … Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne‘s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.” As previously reported, a few weeks ago Lil Baby also stepped up to throw a lavish party for Gianna’s 7th birthday. 
“I think God has definitely blessed her,” Stack continued. “Right now, she’s doing the best she’s ever done. She’s happy.”Check out the video exchange below:

