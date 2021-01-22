Washington’s Jennifer King To Become First Black Woman Full-Time NFL Coach

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The Washington Football Team‘s season may be over but they’re still making major moves! First reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, WFT intern Jennifer King is set to be the first Black woman to be a full-time coach in the NFL.

Important development in Washington: Jennifer King is going to become a full-time offensive assistant for the WFT, source said. She spent the last year as a coaching intern. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2021

Washington will make King a full-time offensive assistant after she completed this season as a coaching intern. She will become the first full-time Black Woman coach in NFL history!

During the offseasons of 2018 and 2019, Jennifer King interned for the Carolina Panthers training camp, mainly working with running backs coach Randy Jordan. In between her seasons with the Panthers, King served as an assistant wide receiver coach and special teams assistant for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

coach during a playoff game. Along with this monumental moment in Football history, Women in DC sports continue to blaze a new trail. Earlier this month, Amber Nichols became the new GM of the Washington Wizards G-League Affiliate, The Jennifer King made history alongside Bucs asst. defensive line coach Lori Locust and asst. strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar as the first female coaches to. Along with this monumental moment in Football history, Women in DC sports continue to blaze a new trail. Earlier this month, Amber Nichols became the new GM of the Washington Wizards G-League Affiliate, The Capital City Go-Go . Just like Jennifer King, Amber Nichols worked her way up from an intern to being the 2nd Woman GM in G-league history.

Congrats ladies and we are wishing nothing but continued success!!

Making history and making power moves! Hear Amber talk with @meghanmcpeak about her promotion to GM. pic.twitter.com/r3UYnmC72Z — Capital City Go-Go (@CapitalCityGoGo) January 15, 2021

