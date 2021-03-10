Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

CBS announced today that it has renewed, The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, for a second season. After only four episodes, the CBS original series is televisions number one scripted series in viewers. The number of viewers from adults aged 25-54 and adults aged 18-49 averages 14.6 million viewers.

The series premiere on Super Bowl Sunday became the most-watched debut of the 2020-2021 season, delivering 23.8 million viewers and scored the best viewer and demo numbers for any entertainment program since the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020.

The Equalizer is a reimagining of the classic series starring Academy Award nominee and multi-hyphenate Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall appears to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. However, to a trusted few, she is The Equalizer – an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

There were a few naysayers and critics who didn’t believe the show would garner great success, but surely they’re biting their words.

“The Equalizer has proven more than equal to the task of engaging viewers and racking up wins on Sunday night,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “We’re extremely proud to see this outstanding broadcast drama, led by Queen Latifah, punch through the competitive landscape and return for a second season.”

The Equalizer joins the previously announced renewals of the CBS original series The Neighborhood and and Bob Hearts Abishola.

Stay tuned for more updates on the second season of The Equalizer on CBS.

‘The Equalizer’ Starring Queen Latifah Renewed For Second Season was originally published on globalgrind.com

