Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Shares Her Recent Mental Health Struggles

Yesterday Snoop Dogg’s daughter Cori Broadus shared a touching, needed message about her struggles with managing her mental health. In a very candid post, she explained that her famous parents and their wealth don’t take away from the everyday issues she encounters that money can’t solve.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “The last few weeks my mental has not been so great at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bullshit.”

After her initial post Cori took a deeper dive into the struggles that led up to some of her mental health struggles.

In another post to her IG TV she wrote, “People used to always talk about me. You’re fat, you’re ugly, you’re dark, you’re this, you’re that. I used to cry, like I mean cry. At 13 I was ready to die. Just so sad crying to my mom like, ‘Mom, I’m so ugly. Why? why did you have me? Why do I look like this? Why don’t I look like my brothers?’ Just so many why, why, why, why’s.”

Cori went on to explain that having money doesn’t negate the experiences and struggles she’s had to endure in her life. “I go through it just like everyone else,” she explained. “I drive a Toyota Corolla.” The humble car isn’t exactly what you’d expect from the daughter of a multi-millionaire, but that’s exactly her point. Money doesn’t prevent the struggling within the human experience.

The very needed message proves that mental health does not discriminate. No amount of money can cure what self-love, mental stability, and self-preservation can. Thank you, Cori for being vulnerable and sharing your struggles with the world.

