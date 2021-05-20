[Atlanta, GA – May 20, 2021] – Radio One Atlanta announced that Grammy Award nominated, Stellar Award and Dove Award-winning recording artist Jekalyn Carr, will join the country’s top Inspiration Station Praise 102.5 as the host of Middays starting June 1st . Jekalyn Carr has spent half a decade at the top of the gospel music charts. As a premier selling recording artist, Jekalyn Carr earned eight career Billboard #1’s before the age of 21, which includes her hit singles, “You’re Bigger” and “You Will Win”. Not only an award winning recording artist, Jekalyn Carr is a profound speaker, entrepreneur, actress, and author.

“I’m excited that my new radio show is with my Atlanta family, Praise 102.5,” said Jekalyn, “It has always been a desire of mine to use my gifts to Inspire people!”

Praise 102.5’s Program Director, Derek Harper said, “Jekalyn is a dynamic young lady who represents the new age of Inspirational Artists. We are happy that Praise 102.5 is the platform thru which she can now bring inspiration, entertainment & information to the masses daily.”

“What can be better than Erica Campbell in the mornings, followed by Jekalyn Carr, Willie Moore Jr., and Darlene McCoy all based in Atlanta,” said Tim Davies, Regional Vice President and GM, “It is an all star line up!”

The Jekalyn Carr Show, beginning June 1st will be heard Monday through Friday from 10am to 3pm on Praise 102.5, also via the Praise 102.5 Mobile App and streaming live on Praise 102.5’s website.

Jekalyn Carr Joins Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 As New Midday Personality was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

