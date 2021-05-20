Stellar Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees

The Stellar Awards took a backseat to coronavirus last year, but it’s back now!
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The 36th Annual Stellar Awards is scheduled to be taped live in Nashville on July 10, 2021. No tickets will be sold as of now, but they may be later as different parts of the nation begin to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Jonathan McReynolds
Kierra Sheard
Maverick City Music
Pastor Mike Jr.
SONG OF THE YEAR
All in His Plan – PJ Morton Ft. Le’Andria Johnson & Mary Mary
Man of Your Word – Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess, Chandler Moore & Tony Brown
Movin’ On – Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Nobody Like Jesus – James Fortune ft. Lisa Knowles Smith
Something Has to Break (Live) – Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anthony Brown; 2econd Wind: Ready
Chandler Moore; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1
Jonathan McReynolds; People
Marvin Sapp; Chosen Vessel
Pastor Mike Jr.; Big: Freedom Sessions
ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CeCe Winans, Never Lost, Pure Springs Gospel
Jekalyn Carr; Changing Your Story; Lunjeal Music Group
Kierra Sheard; Kierra; Karew / RCA Inspiration
Naomi Raine; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Motown Gospel
DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
All Nations Music; Come Alive; All Nations/RCA Inspiration
Anthony Brown & group therAPy; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
Juan & Lisa Winans; It Belongs to Me; DARE Records
Maverick City Music, Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1, Tribl Records
The Clark Sisters, The Return, Karew Entertainment/Motown Gospel
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jonathan Traylor; The Unknown; Motown Gospel
Juan & Lisa Winans; It Belongs to Me; DARE Records
Maverick City Music; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records
Melvin Crispell III; I’ve Got A Testimony; BET/RCA Inspiration
Rich Tolbert Jr.; Never Be Defeated; Campfire Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
Changing Your Story; Jekalyn Carr; Lunjeal Music Group
Kierra; Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration
Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records
People; Jonathan McReynolds; eOne Music
CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Chicago Mass Choir; My Soul Says Yes; New Haven Records
JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music
Jonathan Nelson; The Reunion; JToons Music / eOne Music
Rev. Luther Barnes & The Restoration Worship Center Choir; Look to the Hills; SRT / Shanachie
Ricky Dillard; Choirmaster; Motown Gospel
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Anthony Brown & Justin Savage; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
Fred Hammond; Alright; Face to Face
Jonathan McReynolds, Darryl “LiLMaN” Howell & Rogest “Rosco” Carstarphen, Jr.; People; eOne Music
Tony Brown & Johnathan Jay; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records
Kenneth Leonard, Jr.; Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Motown Gospel
CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
All Nations Music; Come Alive; All Nations/RCA Inspiration
Anthony Brown & group therAPy; 2econd Wind: Ready; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
Maverick City Music; Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Tribl Records
The Clark Sisters; The Return; Karew Entertainment/Motown Gospel
TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
D. Morton and Gifted; Live Experience in Clarksville, TN
DK. DRU Featuring Bishop Rance Allen, Paul Porter, Chris Byrd & True Victory
The Gospel Legends; Just One Touch
The Clark Sisters; Gospel According to PJ
CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
stellar gospel music awards
Jonathan McReynolds; People; eOne Music
stellar gospel music awards
Marvin Sapp; Chosen Vessel; Verity Records
stellar gospel music awards
Pastor Mike Jr., Big: Freedom Sessions, Black Smoke Music Worldwide
stellar gospel music awards
Travis Greene; Broken Record; RCA Inspiration
TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Byron Cage; Isolation; Malaco/Air Gospel
Donnie McClurkin; A Different Song; Camdon Music / RCA Inspiration
stellar gospel music awards
Rev. Luther Barnes; Look to the Hills; SRT / Shanachie
stellar gospel music awards
VaShawn Mitchell; Home for Christmas; V Man / Tyscot / Fair Trade
CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
CeCe Winans; Never Lost; Pure Springs Gospel
Kierra Sheard; Kierra; Karew/ RCA Inspiration
Koryn Hawthorne; I AM; RCA Inspiration
Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Motown Gospe
TRADITIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jekalyn Carr; Changing Your Story; Lunjeal Music Group
Kim Burrell; Gospel According to PJ; Morton Inspiration / Tyscot
Le’Andria Johnson; Gospel According to PJ; Morton Inspiration / Tyscot
Le’Andria Johnson; Hold On; RCA Inspiration
CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
2econd Wind: Ready; Anthony Brown & group therAPy; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
Kierra; Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration
People; Jonathan McReynolds; eOne Music
TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
A Different Song; Donnie McClurkin; Camdon Music / RCA Inspiration
Changing Your Story; JeKalyn Carr; Lunjeal Music Group
My Soul Says Yes; Chicago Mass Choir; New Haven Records
The Cry: A Live Worship Experience; William McDowell; Delivery Room Music / Integrity Music
URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
Alright; Fred Hammond; Face to Face
I Got It; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
It Keeps Happening (Live); Kierra Sheard; Karew / RCA Inspiration
Movin’ On ft. Mali Music; Jonathan McReynolds; eOne Music
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bless Your Name; Deandre’ Berry; All Nations/RCA Inspiration
Never Lost; Cmon Creative; Pure Springs Gospel
People; Austin Peckham; eOne Music
Something Has to Break (Live); James Hairston IV; Karew / RCA Inspiration
Touch from You; David Mann; Tillymann Music Group
TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Chicago Mass Choir; My Soul Says Yes; New Haven Records
Pastor Todd Curry featuring St. Peter, The Rock, Inc. Ministry Choir; Standing on The Rock; TLC Unlimited, Inc.
Rev. Luther Barnes & The Restoration Worship Center Choir; Look to the Hills; SRT / Shanachie
Ricky Dillard; Choirmaster; Motown Gospel
CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR
Jason McGee & The Choir; Warryn Campbell Presents My Block Inc.; My Block Inc.
JJ Hairston; Not Holding Back; JamesTown Music / eOne Music
Jonathan Nelson; The Reunion; JToons Music / eOne Music
Kenny Lewis & One Voice, Undefeated, PureSound Muzik Group
INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Let the Organ Play; David Wright; Godfather Records
My Tribute; Myron Butler; Major Mynor Productions / Sherman James Productions
The Prayer Closet Volume II; Kevin Moore; Independent
SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR
2econd Wind: Ready; Anthony Brown & group therAPy; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
Gospel According to PJ; PJ Morton; Morton Inspiration/Tyscot
Maverick City Christmas; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records
The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack; Various Artists; Releve Entertainment
RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Big: Freedom Sessions; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide
DayBreak; Flame; Clear Sight Music
His Glory Alone; KB; HGA Music / Essential Sound
The Book of Mali; Mali Music; K Approved/RCA Inspiration
YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR
Alana Inez; Child of the King; Law Ent
Anthony White & Detroit Youth Choir; Glory; DYC Entertainment
Christian Bolar; I Believe; BGA Music Group
Janessa Smith; He’s Able; Inspired Recording
QUARTET OF THE YEAR
D. Morton and Gifted; Live Experience in Clarksville, TN; Band Geek Music Group
God’z Chozen; Sign Me Up; Approve Music Group
The Gospel Legends; Just One Touch; OTH Records
Young Men 4 Christ; Elevation; B.R.A.T.T. Music Studio
RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
Stuck in the House: The Pandemic Project; Brik Liam; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
Changing Your Story; Sherilyn Bennett; Lunjeal Music Group
People; Lawrence Murray; eOne Music
Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Justin Foster & Drew Kellum; Motown Gospel
PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Dream Again: Live from Rock City; James Fortune; FIYA World / eOne Music
Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1; Maverick City Music; Tribl Records
Never Be Defeated; Rich Tolbert Jr.; Campfire Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade
Royalty: Live at The Ryman; Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Motown Gospel
The Maranda Experience Volume 2; Maranda Curtis; Butterfly Works / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Services
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
KOER-LP FM, Houston
WOKB 1680 AM, Orlando
WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte
WYCA Rejoice 102.3 FM, Chicago
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
WAGG 610AM/100.1FM, Birmingham
WERM 1220 AM, Mobile
WHAL-FM 95.7 Hallelujah FM, Memphis
WLNO 1060 AM, New Orleans
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
Heaven 98.3 FM – WWLD-H2, Tallahassee
WIMG1300, Trenton
WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta
WTAL Hallelujah 95.3FM & 1450AM, Tallahassee
INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR
God’s House of Hip Hop Radio/GH3 Radio, http://www.gh3radio.com
Power of Worship Radio, http://www.powerofworship.net
PRAYz.FM, http://www.PRAYz.FM
uGospel Radio, http://www.uGospel.com
GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR
Dr. Sctonda Kelly Gordon, WNRR Gospel 1380 & 93.3 FM, Augusta, SC
Carmina Barnett, KRGN 98.5, Killeen/Harker Heights, TX
Melanie Pratt, WPZS – Praise 100.9, Charlotte, NC
Sheilah Belle, WPZZ Praise 104.7 FM, Richmond, VA
Congrats to all the nominees!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Stellar Awards 2021: Full List of Nominees
- 702, Total, Danity Kane, 3LW, Blaque And Cherish Members Unite For New BET Series About Forming A Girl Group
- BET Awards Will Host Vaccinated-Only Live Audience This June
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM