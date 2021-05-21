Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve all used or heard the phrase “count it all joy” but sometimes it can be hard to lean into this when you are in the thick of the tests or trials of life. Marlysa Gamblin is here to give some encouraging words on what the Bible says about perseverance and how to truly “count it all joy”!

Sometimes life gets hard and we experience challenges. In the midst of the storm, it is difficult to see any glimpse or hope. This video provides encouraging words to help you count it all joy and provides context for what the Bible says about perseverance in the midst of the trails, stretching, and difficult times!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Brian Courtney Wilson Launches Bible Plan On Bible App

What Does The Bible Say About Tattoos?

True Hollywood Bible Stories: When God Says Go, Go! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Count It All Joy: What the Bible Says About Perseverance was originally published on praisedc.com