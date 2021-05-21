Keshia Knight Pulliam named Global Education Ambassador For Mielle Organics

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Mielle Organics. The Black-owned company is celebrating 7 years of business and their new partnership with the actress with a huge blowout sale from May 21 – 24. Keshia Knight Pulliam has just become the new Global Education Ambassador for beauty and haircare brand.

Some of Keisha’s responsibilities as Mielle’s Global Ambassador will include leading the beauty brand’s initiatives to roll out their inaugural Global Certificate Program in partnership with Rutgers University and the Newark Business Hub. The brand has heightened interest in providing opportunities for entrepreneurship and education in the community. They will allocate part of their $1 Million More Than A Strand Fund to cover the tuition and start-up costs for 60 2021 program applicants.

“We chose Keshia Knight Pulliam as our new Global Education Ambassador because of her passion for providing opportunities for mentorship, education and venture capital for Black women,” said founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez. “Entering this next chapter of our journey with someone who is equally as passionate about building community entrepreneurship is a testament to what God has to come.”

Looks like the feeling is mutual. “I am elated to work with Mielle Organics to bring new education and venture capital opportunities to Black women worldwide,” said Global Ambassador, Keshia Knight Pulliam. “It’s amazing to partner with a company that has so much mutual synergy when it comes to sewing into our community. I’m honored to celebrate their 7-year anniversary.”

Mielle Organics’ Global Education Program will educate 60 applicants annually on the necessities for new and growing startups. At the end of the program, ten out of those 60 applicants will be chosen to travel to South Africa and compete for Series A funding in 2022.

Applications for Mielle’s 2021 Global Certificate Program are now open through June 15. Winners will be announced on June 30. To learn more about Mielle Organics’ 2021 Global Certificate Program and visit https://www.morethanastrand.com.

To take advantage of Mielle Organics’ Big Anniversary Sale, visit https://mielleorganics.com.

