Introducing: Bobby Newt Debuts His New Song “Where Would I Be” & Shares His Testimony

Gospel music is a gift that continues to keep on giving, which in part is due to the introduction of new talent in the genre.

That’s why it’s our honor here at Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell to present a new artist on the rise, Bobby Newt.

Already a GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter with creds behinds hits from some of you favorite artists, Bobby is ready to do the same for himself. His new single, “Where Would I Be,” is all about overcoming adversities and pushing towards greatness by way of believing in God.

His path from R&B playboy to a certified gospel gentleman is truly inspiring, and we hope you can get motivated by hearing his story like we all were.

Listen to Bobby Newt on Get Up! Mornings as he talks new music, creating a Christ-approved clothing line and becoming the artist he is today:

