#BossMoves: Director & Writer Gina Atwater Inks Multi-Year Netflix Deal

“I’m grateful I get to collaborate with a company that shares my passion for pursuing bold and innovative stories,” said Atwater.

Black women are continuing to let their brilliance shine in the realm of entertainment and are making major moves in the process. According to Deadline, writer, producer and director Gina Atwater recently inked an overall deal with Netflix.

Under the multi-year pact, Atwater—best known for her work on HBO’s Westworld—will develop an array of projects that are centered on capturing and amplifying diverse stories. On the slate is an adaptation of the novel Raybearer; a fantasy book penned by author Jordan Ifueko. Atwater—an Atlanta native who studied at Columbia University’s School of the Arts—is excited about the partnership and says she wants to use the projects that she’ll create with Netflix to capture the narratives of underrepresented characters. “It’s an absolute privilege to join the Netflix family,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “I’m grateful I get to collaborate with a company that shares my passion for pursuing bold and innovative stories that give underrepresented characters a place to shine in the prestige space.”

Matt Thunell, who serves as Vice President of Overall Deals at Netflix, says Atwater is a “triple threat as a writer, director and producer” and her ability to create “fearless, character-centered work amid complex fantasy worlds makes her the perfect writer to take on the world of Raybearer.” Other notable projects that Atwater has worked on include Star Trek Into Darkness, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

News about Atwater’s deal comes months after Power creator Courtney Kemp inked a partnership with Netflix. This year, producer and screenwriter Mara Brock Akil landed a deal with Netflix and Shonda Rhimes expanded her pact with the production company.

