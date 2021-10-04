Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Reinvent Yourself

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

When going through tough times, reinventing yourself can be one of the most assuring ways to create change and ultimately fix what doesn’t work in your life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In this brief inspirational note for “Wake Up & Win”, Dr. Willie Jolley uses professional-boxer-turned-entrepreneur George Foreman as the perfect example of how it’s never too late to switch things up in your life if the end result is a better fit for your soul.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Learn more on how to reinvent yourself in today’s segment of “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” below:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: