Charlize Theron Has A ‘Village Of Strong Black Women’ Who Help Her Raise Her Black Daughters

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Actress Charlize Theron has two beautiful Black daughters with natural hair. Though she mostly keeps them out the spotlight, the Addams Family 2 star gives us glimpses of their growth every so often. She showed off her daughters for “National Daughter’s Day” and most recently, jumping off a boat with them into clear blue waters.

We caught up with Charlize while she was promoting her role in the animated film, when she opened up about the village of strong Black women she keeps around her to check her when she’s doing something wrong, especially something that might potentially break off their edges.

“I look for a lot of guidance. I know that’s not where I come from and that’s not my story. So I have a real acknowledgement — as all parents — we know where we lack and we know we’re rich,” she explained. “I’m so thankful to the incredible to the village of strong black women in my life, who I can pick up the phone to or they can come over to my house and they’re like ‘You need to stop doing this, and these baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?”

She went on to praise them for putting her in her place. “Because of them I feel a great confidence in raising my girls,” she added. As for incorporating diversity clauses into her riders and inclusion in her company, she said they are 85% female representation behind the camera. “The more you can surround yourself with diversity, the more you realize the story becomes better” she said.

“It’s not that hard because, guess what, the resumes of women who come in front of you of women out there doing excellence work, is tremendous, there’s just a lack of opportunity.”

Catch Charlize as the voice of Morticia in Addams Family 2 in theaters and on-demand now!

RELATED STORIES:

Zahara Jolie Wears Her Mother Angelina Jolie’s 2014 Oscar Dress On ‘Eternals’ Red Carpet

12 Celebrity Halloween Costume’s To Get You Ready For Spooky Season

Charlize Theron Has A ‘Village Of Strong Black Women’ Who Help Her Raise Her Black Daughters was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: