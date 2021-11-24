All Three Men On Trial For Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Found Guilty

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Following the not guilty verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial less than a week ago, many felt a huge injustice was served by showing exactly what white men are capable of getting away with compared to their Black and Brown counterparts.

Thankfully, history did not repeat itself in the equally viral Ahmaud Arbery murder trial that officially concluded today with Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. each being found guilty of the crime.

According to CNN, Travis McMichael faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted on one count of malice murder and four counts of felony murder. Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. also face the maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, although Roddie was acquitted of the malice murder charge.

All three men also have separate federal hate crime charges that will play out in court during a trial set for February.

Here’s more info on the jury that came to the guilty verdict below, via CNN:

“The trial jury consisting of 11 White jurors and one Black juror found Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their co-defendant William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. — the three men accused of chasing and killing 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery — guilty of murder.

There were nine White women, two White men and one Black man serving on the trial jury, with two White women and one White man serving as jury alternates, according to CNN analysis of juror data.”

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed while jogging in a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood by Travis McMichael, who was accompanied by his dad Gregory McMichael. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. also assisted by cornering Arbery with his truck. As a result of their collective actions, all three men were found guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

We’ll keep you updated on sentencing and future updates, but we’re just very glad that Ahmaud’s death was not in vain and his mom, Wanda Cooper-Jones, can rest assured that his killers were convicted.

