News
HomeNews

Bronx-Bred Designer Mugzy McFly Cultivates Community Through Fashion

Mugzy McFly is dedicated to amplifying the work of Black entrepreneurs this holiday season.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
fashion designer Mugzy McFly

Source: Mugzy McFly / Mugzy McFly

For Bronx-bred designer, Jevaughn Williams—better known as Mugzy McFly—walking through the doors of his fashion studio nestled in the heart of the borough is a full-circle moment. The neighborhood noises of the MTA trains passing by and the faces of longtime residents conjure up a sense of nostalgia, a reminder of how the Bronx has instrumentally shaped him into the creative he is today.

The Wakefield space—which intertwines art, fashion, and culture—tells an evolutionary story about his past, present and future; it sits on a street where he hung out as a youngster, it harbors garments that are products of his creative expression, and it serves as a source of inspiration for him to push the envelope in the industry and use fashion as an avenue to cultivate community.

Growing up in the northern section of the Bronx, Williams was surrounded by examples of entrepreneurship. The mom-and-pop stores—many of which still exist today despite the wrath of gentrification throughout New York City—were embedded in the fabric of his neighborhood and contributed to the aura of hustle that flowed throughout the Bronx streets. For Williams, his interest in fashion stemmed from a love of basketball.

“I always liked fashion, but it really started with sneakers and basketball,” he told NewsOne. “One of the things that a basketball player had aside from his jersey that drew attention was his sneakers.” While modeling for local independent brands, he witnessed first-hand the ins and outs of developing a fashion company from the ground up. Nearly a decade ago, he launched his own brand dubbed Signed by McFly. The self-funded budding entrepreneur—who didn’t have a formal education in fashion—let his creativity lead him.

With every stitch, Williams pulled inspiration from elements that influenced his path, whether it was his Jamaican roots, artistic visionaries like Basquiat, creatives like Kanye West, his global travels, or the borough he calls home.

“The Bronx exudes creativity,” he shared. “The fashion, culture and heritage that exist within the Bronx all seep into every crevice of the creative mind.” The items in his athleisure collection—which have been seen on the likes of Young Thug, Post Malone and Doja Cat—include an array of hoodies, tracksuits, t-shirts, pins, scarfs, hats and one of his proudest creations: footwear.

For Williams, it’s bigger than clothes. He has continually tapped into the power of fashion to uplift his community. Five years ago, he launched an annual Bronx-based pop-up shop to amplify the work of Black entrepreneurs and celebrate their businesses.

“I already had a pool of creatives that people may not know about, so I thought why not extend the pop-up shop,” said Williams. “It was natural to do, and it felt like the right way to go. I could do these events downtown, but I’d rather it be true to home. I wanted to make it easier for the community to touch base.” The next pop-up shop is slated to take place on Nov. 28.

When it comes to representation in the realm of fashion or the lack thereof, the designer—who will make his NYFW debut next February—says thriving in the space starts with ownership and being unapologetic about your art.

“Don’t close the door behind you; leave the door open for others to come in,” he said. “I do my own show every October in the Bronx, and I feature my work and the work of four or five other designers. We need to have that more often. If someone can’t open the door for us, we just have to build our own building.”

Williams, who has a slew of fashion-related projects on the horizon, says the lack of mentorship he had along his journey has compelled him to empower others who have come from similar circumstances.

“I just want anyone who aspires to do this to know that I’m open to helping,” said Williams. “I’ve never had a person that I could look to on this journey. I want to be the guy that I needed.”

SEE ALSO:

Fashion Visionary Dapper Dan To Receive CFDA Lifetime Achievement Award

Bronx-Based Hip-Hop Museum Receives $3.7 Million State Grant

Tennis players Venus and Serena Williams pose in 1991 in Compton

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

30 photos Launch gallery

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

Continue reading ‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

‘King Richard’: Touching Photos Of Venus And Serena With Their Dad Through The Years

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKP_0z52ZAw If there's one thing that the new movie about the father of Venus and Serena Williams taught its viewers, it's that there is an unbreakable, loving bond between Richard Williams and his daughters, who he has coached to unprecedented levels of tennis greatness. It's a narrative that is a decided departure from the many media reports that have dominated the Williams sisters' careers and how their father strategically planned out to perfection and propelled the two Black women to become among the greatest players the sport of tennis has ever seen regardless of gender. MORE: Colorism Debate Explodes After Will Smith Is Cast As Richard Williams "King Richard" -- starring and produced by Will Smith -- was released nationally in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday to zero in on what it was like for a Black man and his wife to raise five daughters in Compton, California, in the 1980s, a time when the Los Angeles suburb was a notorious hub for street gang activity that included plenty of drug-related violence. While the movie provides a snapshot of the travails facing Richard Williams and his wife, Oracene, as they looked for ways to raise their family out of a low-income setting, it was the tennis prodigies' father who was the focus on the film that not only showed the extreme lengths he went through to advance his daughters' careers but also just how much they love their father for doing so. MORE: Black Twitter Slams A Few Critics Over Sexism Claims In ‘King Richard’ One of the most telling scenes in the movie doubles down on that point and perfectly reenacts a TV interview Venus was having when Richard Williams interrupts because he takes issue with the line of questioning. It is a poignant moment that displays both his paternal instincts as well as his informed knowledge about how negatively mass media portrays young Black people, in particular. https://twitter.com/bakara_j/status/1462118116935319553?s=20 It was Richard Williams who punched his daughters to become the absolute best and reach the highest heights of a sport that historically has been dominated by white people. He intentionally chose that sport because of the potential for earnings and trained his daughters to have the type of never-give-up attitude exemplified by their unrivaled achievements in tennis. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn2W744pxXI While Venus and Serena are not credited among the film's producers, they likely had heavy input in how their father would be portrayed on the bid screen -- especially since he had repeatedly been vilified on the small screen in TV news reports criticizing his coaching style. "King Richard" attempts to set the record straight on that as well as its effects on his daughters, who are portrayed in the movie as fully supporting their father's efforts to push them to greatness on the tennis court. Frequently shown in his short-shorts and other tennis gear, "King Richard" nailed the wardrobe favored by Richard Williams and even spotlighted the sisters' beaded braids, which was their signature early on in their careers. Above all, there was a common theme of Black family love in "King Richard," a motif that is rarely touched upon in motion pictures and mass media alike. Keep reading to find vintage photos of Serena and Venus with their father over the years for further proof of their unbreakable daddy-daughter bond.

Bronx-Bred Designer Mugzy McFly Cultivates Community Through Fashion  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close