Hey Sis Hey! Shanta Atkins Talks New Single “Fight On” & More | Get Up! Exclusive

Hey Sis Hey! Erica’s sister, Shanta Atkins called into the Get Up! Church to premiere her brand new single “Fight On.” The song was written at a time as Atkins put it, when she didn’t want to fight anymore. Spiritual warfare is real and this song is about not throwing in the towel and pushing through the adversity.

Atkins also tells Erica and GRIFF what is her favorite between one of her many duties. Shanta adds being a Special Education Teacher, Minister, and Podcaster along with her tremendous singer/songwriter abilities. You can check out the Shanta Atkins Podcast wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

 

 

