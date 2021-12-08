Gabrielle Union Paid Homage To Kim Fields’ Iconic Character, Tootie From ‘Facts of Life’ [Video]

Union shared the post with a short caption saying, “Tonight I have a once in a lifetime opportunity to honor the QUEEN @kimfieldsofficial and her iconic role of Tootie on “Facts Of Life” As a Black girls growing up in the 1980s we had very few role models on TV and film, but we had Kim. Thank you for leading and showing us how amazing we actually are. Please show love and praise to the ICON KIM FIELDS.”
What a special moment for Union and an ode to Fields, who Union affectionately refers to as an “ICON.” Also, Union is undeniable entertaining and adorable to watch. Be sure to watch the video below as Union does her best Tootie Ramsey impression.
