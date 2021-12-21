This New Jersey Woman Has Amassed Over 20 Years Worth Of Black Santa Collectibles

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

With Christmas just a few days away, many are getting in the spirit of the holidays with the usual traditions: candy canes, a Christmas tree, stocking stuffers and some sort of tribute to Santa Claus.

In many melanated families, Black Santa has become a mainstay during this time of the year, but we doubt no one can top the collection of “Kris Kringles in color” that one New Jersey woman has been collecting for over 20 years.

Somerdale resident Crystal Kittles says that her collection started as a simple housewarming gift from her late husband decades ago, and has since grown into an extremely broad range of Black Santas that include everything from a saxophone-playing Black Santa that rocks along to “Jingle Bells,” a hip-hop Black Santa that does the worm with his arms while donning a red bandana with an oversized hoodie and a true-to-size Black Santa that appears to stand about 6’0 tall. “To me, it’s not always about the gifts,” Kittles says to ABC 6 Action News, further adding, “It’s just about the gathering, just seeing each other enjoying each other.”

Her collection has become so popular that locals gather at her home once every two years to see the full collection on display, which Crystal admits she’s never taken the time to actually count. The occasion acts as a sort of seasonal open house, where children in her own family as well as the ones in her church can come and experience a soulful holiday where they can culturally relate to the big guy in the room.

Overall, Crystal Kittles wants to spread the spirit of Christmas and make an example of why it’s considered to be the most wonderful time of the year. Take a look at the video below to see Black Santa like you’ve never seen him before:

