More Than 300 Baltimore Police Employees Quarantined Due To COVID-19

Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Several hundred Baltimore Police officers and other employees are in quarantine because of COVID-19.

Of those quarantined, 227 are police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 78 people awaiting test results. That comes out to roughly 12% of the 2,500 member force.

Spokeswoman Amanda Krotki has not provided any information on how the department is handling staffing shortages, but said “We’re all still working and protecting the city.”

