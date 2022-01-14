“Introducing” Jeremiah Hicks “God Will Provide” [Listen]

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

On Get Up! Mornings With ERICA CAMPBELL, our “Introducing” series aims to present new artist to your attention. In this installment, we introduce the DMV’s own Jeremiah Hicks. Hicks has made his name as a backup single for Byron Cage, Stephen Hurd and Bishop Jason Nelson. Now, Hicks is jumping out on his own, debuting his brand new single, “God Will Provide” and you can listen below.

Hicks, a Worship Pastor at the New Home Baptist Church in Landover, Maryland tells Erica and “GRIFF” about his “prayer room” that he created, which feels has been a essential force that’s keeping his family together. Hicks also speaks on encouraging faith leaders in the moments of fatigue. An incredible word. Listen below.

