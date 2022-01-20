Jay-Z’s Team ROC Calls For Department Of Justice To Probe Corruption In Kansas City PD

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z and his social justice reform initiative Team ROC have been working tirelessly to make real change occur within law enforcement throughout the United States, whether raising money to investigate wrongful convictions, taking out newspaper ads to call attention to George Floyd’s murder or most recently fighting for the compassionate release of a man serving decades on a marijuana charge.

Hov is now instructing Team ROC to put major pressure on the Department of Justice to take a seriously look into the corruption going on within the Kansas City Police Department.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As reported by NBC News, Team ROC sent an open letter to the DOJ earlier this week that boldly stated, “there is no excuse to justify the DOJ’s silence.” Their argument is that an abundance of evidence that highlights wrongdoing and discrimination within Kansas City PD exists to call for a full investigation. With help from nonprofit Midwest Innocence Project, ROC has found more than enough proof that points to clear systemic police misconduct.

More on the call for action below, via NBC News:

“‘The DOJ’s continued inaction tells targeted minority communities held hostage to the whims of the carceral state that justice does not exist for them, that their lives do not matter,’ says the letter, which is addressed to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta.

Team Roc lawyer Alex Spiro said allegations of corruption and civil rights violations against police over the decades are not isolated.

The incidents include the case of a former Kansas City detective who was the subject of a federal investigation last year after he was accused of exploiting Black women for sex and framing people for crimes they say they did not commit.

In addition, FBI records dating to the 1990s and made public in recent months highlight that federal investigators found numerous allegations of civil rights violations and that about 200 Kansas City police officers were accused of misconduct and excessive force complaints over the years.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although Hov and co. are critical, they ultimately want to work alongside the DOJ when it comes to the proposed probe according to Spiro. Team ROC even released a video that sums up their initiative and even gives testimonials from victims of crimes committed on them by officers in the Kansas City PD.

Take a look for yourselves below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jay-Z’s Team ROC Calls For Department Of Justice To Probe Corruption In Kansas City PD was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: