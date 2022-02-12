Motown Teams Up With Google To Empower Women Of Color In Music

Since its inception over six decades ago, Motown Records has amplified the artistry of Black musicians who have instrumentally shaped the landscape of music. The record label is on a mission to support the next generation of innovators in the industry. According to Billboard, Motown has teamed up with Google to launch a program for women of color creatives.
The initiative, called The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google, was designed to increase racial and gender diversity within music. Research shows the industry remains predominately white and male. Through the program, Motown and Google will collaboratively identify rising content creators, directors and producers and fund their projects. The creatives will also have the opportunity to work with Motown executives and artists on the label. The program is accepting applications through March and will run through July.
Ethiopia Habtemariam, who serves as chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, says the partnership with Google will inspire women to tap into the power of their creativity and make their mark on a global scale.
“Motown has always been a destination where creators come to bring their dreams to life,” Habtemariam shared in a statement, according to the news outlet. “This creative program, in partnership with Google, will provide opportunities for women creatives to elevate and even further develop their craft. I’m looking forward to all of the diverse content from the selectees and partnering with a dynamic woman to create culturally driven innovations that connect globally.”
Google’s entertainment partnerships lead Elle Roth Brunet added the company is “excited to help provide well-deserved resources to an aspiring woman music industry innovator to work alongside Motown’s vibrant roster of artists and influential label leaders, bringing their creative visions to life.”
News about the initiative comes after Issa Rae’s music label Raedio partnered with Google to launch a program to support independent music artists.
SEE ALSO:
Issa Rae’s Music Label Teams Up With Google To Empower Underrepresented Artists
Ava DuVernay Joins Forces With Google To Empower Underrepresented Creatives
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America
1. Harriet TubmanSource:Getty 1 of 39
2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leadersSource:Getty 2 of 39
3. Black PanthersSource:Getty 3 of 39
4. Tuskeegee AirmenSource:Getty 4 of 39
5. Books Are Weapons PosterSource:Getty 5 of 39
6. World War II 93rd InfantrySource:Getty 6 of 39
7. Rosa ParksSource:Getty 7 of 39
8. Integrated Classroom in North CarolinaSource:Getty 8 of 39
9. African American Students Enter High School with Military EscortSource:Getty 9 of 39
10. Lunchcounter Protest in VirginiaSource:Getty 10 of 39
11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights RallySource:Getty 11 of 39
12. Malcolm X's FuneralSource:Getty 12 of 39
13. Martin Luther King's FuneralSource:Getty 13 of 39
14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above CrowdSource:Getty 14 of 39
15. W.E.B. DuBoisSource:Getty 15 of 39
16. Booker T. WashingtonSource:Getty 16 of 39
17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for GallantrySource:Getty 17 of 39
18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude NealSource:Getty 18 of 39
19. Segregated FountainSource:Getty 19 of 39
20. Womens Defense Corp of AmericaSource:Getty 20 of 39
21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme CourtSource:Getty 21 of 39
22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High SchoolSource:Getty 22 of 39
23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to SchoolSource:Getty 23 of 39
24. Segregated RestroomsSource:Getty 24 of 39
25. Portrait Of Medgar EversSource:Getty 25 of 39
26. Separate Waiting RoomSource:Getty 26 of 39
27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama.Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From RestaurantSource:Getty 28 of 39
29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at MicrophoneSource:Getty 29 of 39
30. A Young MarcherSource:Getty 30 of 39
31. Civil Rights FightersSource:Getty 31 of 39
32. Elijah MuhammadSource:Getty 32 of 39
33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New YorkSource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 34 of 39
35. Selma to Montgomery MarchSource:Getty 35 of 39
36. Soldiers at Civil Rights ProtestSource:Getty 36 of 39
37. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty 37 of 39
38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther RallySource:Getty 38 of 39
39. 'Right On!' Black Power ButtonSource:Getty 39 of 39
Motown Teams Up With Google To Empower Women Of Color In Music was originally published on newsone.com