Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Tip To Grow Together

We hope you enjoyed Erica & GRIFF’s Valentine’s Day interview with Dr. Willie Jolley and his wife Dee as much as we did!

Jumping back into regularly scheduled programming, we’ve got a special three-part “Wake Up & Win” to hit you with, starting today with a helpful tip on growing together as a couple.

Dr. Jolley borrows from the wise words of late motivational speaker Zig Ziglar by expressing his thoughts on choosing the right partner. Based on his theory, it really comes down to who you decide to be in the relationship and whether you decide to treat your significant other right or do wrong by that person. In short, the ball is always in your court when it comes to courting!

Review today’s mantra in “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, and stay tuned tomorrow and on Friday for parts 2 & 3:

