Watch: Tracee Ellis Ross and PATTERN Beauty Release New Two-Track & Music Video Bundle For Legacy Campaign Honoring Black Beauty

PATTERN Beauty and founder, award-winning actress and critically acclaimed director Tracee Ellis Ross have released a new two-track and music video bundle for Legacy, a campaign honoring Black beauty and heritage through Roc Nation. Ross is showcasing all of her talents through spoken word and music.

The project includes a spoken word piece entitled, “Legacy – Poem” and its matching musical iteration, “Legacy – Lullaby,” in which Ross highlights her beautiful vocals.

In addition to the audio, the project is rounded out with a mesmerizing visual directed by Micaiah Carter, which premiered on BET Soul and BET Her this morning (Feb. 18). The music video features captivating shots of Black women and families showcasing the beauty of curly, coily and tight textured hair in the California desert, which is the mission behind Ross’ successful haircare line, PATTERN Beauty. Listen to Tracee’s soft melodies behind the visual as she sings her love letter to Black hair and the connection to Black heritage.

“This song and these lyrics celebrate the ritual of Black hair care as self-care and reminds us that our hair is monumental and precious, connecting us to our legacy,” Ross shares in a statement. “This release brings PATTERN’s mission to life both visually, lyrically, and poetically. I’m excited for everyone to see this campaign.”

Along with the bundle release , PATTERN Beauty, is also celebrating the Legacy campaign launch with new Treatment Collection releases. The collection features a transition mask, satin cap and limited edition tortoise hair pick. See the product descriptions and prices here.

Legacy follows the launch of Ross’ specially curated Tidal playlist for Black History Month, focused on eliminating hair discrimination and embracing authentic beauty. Ross is not only disrupting and redefining prestige hair care but is also doing so with empowering content.

PATTERN, created by Tracee Ellis Ross, is grounded in and centered around the celebration of Black beauty and creating a space for empowering and loving authentic beauty. The products are currently available at Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Ulta Beauty at Target. It is crafted to revolutionize the unique, individual routines of the natural hair community. The brand has cultivated numerous accolades, including two of Allure’s Best of Beauty wins in 2020 and 2021 while Ross was awarded the 2021 Changemaker of the Year award by WWD.

Discover more about the PATTERN Beauty & the Legacy Campaign here. Be sure to listen and stream the Legacy poem and lullaby here. Watch the “Legacy – Lullaby” music video below.

