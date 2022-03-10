Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

This week during the Artist Spotlight we showcased music from Y’anna Crawley. She just released a brand new EP “This Is Us” and we showcased music from. We also talked with Y’anna about the concept and her drive to continue to share music that will represents who she is in the Kingdom!

Stream and Download the entire project on https://music.apple.com/us/album/this-is-me-ep/1601102546?uo=2

Artist Spotlight: Y’anna Crawley Releases Her New EP “This Is Me” was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: