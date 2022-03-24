Good News
HomeGood News

Black Birmingham Real Estate Developers Ink Historic Deal

“This sends a message to the entire country that African American and minority developers have a place in Birmingham,” said Cornell Wesley, director of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity.

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE

As the real estate market in Birmingham blooms, Black developers are ensuring the accelerated growth is reflective of the city’s cultural diversity. A collective of prominent African American real estate leaders recently inked a paramount deal to create a new housing development, WVTM 13 reported.

The project is historic as it marks the largest development transaction to be led by an all-Black team in Birmingham. The Birmingham City Council and the city’s mayor Randall L. Woodfin sold 222 acres of land near Lakeshore Parkway to the Black-owned Green Meadow Apartments firm for $1.5 million. The company—which is led by former Alabama HUD Field Office Director Michael German—will orchestrate the development of a complex that will include single-family, multi-family and senior housing for 900 residents.

The infrastructure—which will be constructed by a Black contractor—will include a grocery store and commercial retail spaces. The project will boost Birmingham’s economic ecosystem with the projected creation of 2,000 construction jobs and 240 permanent jobs. The commercial spaces will reportedly generate an estimated $500,000 in property taxes within the first few years of operation. The collective investment in the development project will be $100 million.

Cornell Wesley, who serves as the director of Birmingham’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity, says the deal is exemplary of the importance of representation within the realm of real estate. “We want to thank the mayor and council for their support in this transformational project,” he shared in a statement. “This sends a message to the entire country that African American and minority developers have a place in Birmingham, and we are aggressive and intentional about supporting their efforts.”

This milestone comes nearly 33 years after former Birmingham mayor Richard Arrington Jr. launched the “Birmingham Plan” to ensure firms owned by people of color weren’t locked out of the city’s economic growth.

SEE ALSO:

Son Of Texas’ First Black Architect Honors Father’s Legacy With $1M Donation To UT

Black-Owned Market Created To Address Chicago’s Food Deserts Receives $2.5M Grant

Rosa Parks Riding the Bus

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

39 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Continue reading Vintage Photos: Black People Making History In America

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

[caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Black Birmingham Real Estate Developers Ink Historic Deal  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
Close