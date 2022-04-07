Healthy Ever After: Dr. Ian Smith Talks Benefits Of A Veggie Diet & New Book ‘Plant Power’

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Many of us remember Dr. Ian Smith from his stint as a physician on the VH1 reality series Celebrity Fit Club (2005 – 2010), and he’s been continuing ever since to promote healthy lifestyle practices as a former expert on The Doctors in addition to being a trusted health & wellness author.

For the latest “Healthy Ever After,” we spoke with Dr. Ian to get some beneficial information on converting to a plant-based diet and how he breaks it all down in his new book, Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight.

Being that many people eat more meat than plants in their everyday diets at a rate of 70/30, Dr. Ian suggest flipping the ratio and making your intake 70% plant-based. He even gives us some surprising insight on the true meaning of “organic” foods, which may debunk a few widely-believed myths about what many have long considered to be a healthy alternative.

Listen to our plant-based interview with Dr. Ian Smith for “Healthy Ever After” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

