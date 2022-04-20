“You Can’t Get To Greatness Without Staying Consistent” | Ericaism

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

For today’s Ericaism, Erica spoke to the GetUp! Church about consistency. You can’t get to greatness without staying consistent. Consistency in life is everything. You can’t stay flexible or dependable if you have too many items on your plate. God will provide the things needed for you to spread your wings.

Erica: I think a frequent question that I get as it relates to, you know, what I’ve been doing and how I do it and how I balance is consistency. And I think it’s something that people overlook. And that is being consistent sticking with it not giving up not throwing in the towel. Being able to take when everybody’s been paying attention and being able to take when no one’s paying attention because both will happen on the journey. No matter what field you’re in. Ministry, business, family relationship, it’s consistency. It’s sticking with it. It’s not giving up. It’s not throwing in the towel. It’s knowing that whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your mind, all your strength, but there is no work or thought or knowledge in the grave, right? I hear so many people say, Oh, I’m just waiting on this, or I’m waiting on that. What are you waiting for?

Get in there, do your thing and be consistent. Be excellent, be faithful, be dedicated. There is no magic pill to greatness. There is no magic pill that leads to legacy, that leads to you been doing it all these years, and people have enjoyed your work, whatever it is, whether it’s comedy or administration. I have amazing people around me that helped me, you know, in my business, in my ministry, and my job in my career. And what I love is their consistency. That’s how we got together in the first place. Because they had already been doing the work and doing it for a long time doing it, whether they were getting big pay or not doing it whether people were celebrating or not because they weren’t doing it for the applause. When you have a reason bigger than you, then it allows you to be consistent. I’ve talked about that before, make sure the reason that you’re doing what you do is bigger than you because we quit on ourselves all the time. You know, I just don’t feel like it. But when you have a responsibility to something to someone to God, then you keep going God just give me strength to keep going God just give me keep strength, give me strength to keep doing this and do it well and do it right. Because sometimes people that make legendary status, it does not mean they’ve done everything right.

When you look at those stories when you look at people who get inducted into the Hall of Fame for whatever Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, sports, whatever. They always talk about the things they had to overcome, and how they just kept going. So if you want to get to greatness, you’ve got to stick with it. You can’t throw things away. You have to be steadfast and unmovable. Always abounding in the work of the Lord, right knowing that your labor is not in vain. Your work is not in vain. I’m telling you, the dedication to your relationship. The dedication to your children is not in vain. If you want to get to that happily ever after. You’re gonna have to stick in there through some tough stuff. Right through some difficulty through some, you know, some growing spurts you know, growth spurts hurt I don’t know if you remember when I was growing up my legs hurt when you start growing and stretch and they would tell you my legs hurt you you’re going through a growth spurt. Well, the same thing in life and your business going through a growth spurt hurts. You’re trying to figure out how much product to buy to make sure that you’re not wasting so it doesn’t sit too long. You don’t want to be the store where there’s not enough because you didn’t buy enough or you don’t want to buy too much and then no one buys it then has to go on the sale rack and you look there are so many things to consider in growing but stay consistent.

