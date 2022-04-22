‘The Bad Guys’: Craig Robinson Talks Playing Mr. Shark In New Animated Movie With Griff

Actor Craig Robinson may have become a household face as Daryl in the hit series The Office, but now the long-standing comedian is excited to try his hand in the animation world voicing Mr. Shark in the upcoming DreamWorks project The Bad Guys.

He checked in with Griff to discuss getting into character, how he got the role, and offers up some advice on what it takes to maintain longevity in the “entertainment game.”

“The Bad Guys” releases in theaters on April 22, 2022.

Read some of the interview transcripts below & check out the full interview with Griff and Craig Robinson in the player above.

Who Is His Favorite Character in ‘The Bad Guys’?

Craig Robinson: Oh, man, I gotta go with the ‘Mr. Piranha‘ man.

What Advice Would You Give Someone On How To Maintain Longevity In The Entertainment World?

Craig Robinson: Stay the course. Put the work in and have fun while you do it.

