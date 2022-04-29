Mary Mary To Be Celebrated At The 7th Annual Black Music Honors

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

This year has been nothing short of amazing for iconic gospel duo Mary Mary, from their outstanding performance of “Lift Every Voice” at Super Bowl LVI to their friendly Easter VERZUZ celebration a few weeks ago alongside BeBe & CeCe Winans.

It looks like celebration for the “Shackles” hitmakers won’t be slowing down anytime soon now that Black Music Honors is set to give the ladies their flowers along with a few other iconic Black musicians.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Announced right on time for Erica’s birthday today — happy b’day, boss lady! — the ceremony will highlight Mary Mary as “Gospel Music Icon Award” honorees. Also on the guests of honor list are veteran R&B group Dru Hill (“Urban Music Icon Award”), 1960s soul brothers The Whispers (“Legends Award”), ’80s chart-topper Karyn White (“Soul Music Award”), ’90s crooner Tevin Campbell (“R&B Icon Award”) and 2000s R&B singer/songwriter Keri Hilson (“Music and Songwriter Icon Award”). The star-studded event will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta and be co-hosted by GRAMMY-winning vocalist LeToya Luckett and famed comedian DeRay Davis.

Those interested in attending the live taping on May 19 at 7PM can purchase tickets through TicketMaster. Past honorees have included Angie Stone, Ginuwine and The Jacksons just to name a small few, so our ladies are definitely in good company.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Make sure to stay posted to Black Music Honors to find out more info on the show, which will stream online either during or following the live show on May 19. Congrats again to our favorite pair of queens, Mary Mary!

Check out a few reminders below of why Erica and Tina deserve all the flowers:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM