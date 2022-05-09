Motivated, Movement and Momentum | Charles Jenkins’ “Faith Walk”

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Charles Jenkins: I want to talk about this amazing passage, 2 Corinthians 5:7. It says, “For we walk by faith and not by sight,” which means we go by what we hear and what God says and not by what we see, or even by what we feel. Somebody asked me the other day, how do you get motivated, get moving, or get or gain momentum when life hits you when life knocks you down, or life slows you down. And what I thought about is we have faith for so many things. We have faith for a job, faith for healing, and faith for opportunities. We have faith for blessings or for money or for but my thinking when I had this question was sometimes you got to have faith, to get motivated, get moving, or to get or gain momentum. And what I mean by that is that word faith means my ability to put my confidence, my trust, and my belief in God. And when we think about the word, there are so many places where God fills us up with the premium fuel of his words to get us inspired, uplifted, encouraged, and in life, sometimes we run on E.

And I think it’s important to embrace to things Philippians 4:6-8, it says “don’t worry about anything, but in everything by prayer, and supplication sincerely, make your requests made known to God and the peace of God, which passes all understanding will guard your hearts and minds”. Then it says finally, Brother, brother, and I’m a paraphrase, whatever is good, whatever is lovely, whatever is true, whatever is praiseworthy, think about these things, to get motivated to get moving and to get in-game momentum. It’s about who you’re around, it’s about what you’re around. And if you’re going to be filled up, you’ve got to be around full people.

And I want to inspire you and encourage you to put your confidence, your trust and your belief in God to bounce back, to move forward. And to get to wherever he’s called you to be or get to whatever he has for you. That’s my faith walk for the day, you got to get motivated, get moving, and there’s momentum with your name all over it. But you got to trust God to put it on, you put it in you, and you got to put yourself around the right people and in front of the right information so you can get the inspiration you need to get to and get through.

