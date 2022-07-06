Fred Hammond is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart! During the Pandemic, Fred Hammond provided audiences with a free live concert series called, SUNDAY NIGHT LIT! “Hallelujah” was featured during the portion of the concert called, Sunday Morning Fred.
For more than 35 years, music lovers around the world have known Grammy Award Winning artist Fred Hammond as a gifted vocalist, songwriter, musician, producer and arranger. But as his peers and supporters alike have so reverently declared, he is without debate the architect behind the creation of a phenomenon in Gospel music, Urban Praise & Worship—a genre of gospel music that did not exist prior. As a result, Fred Hammond has become one of the most respected names in the music industry!
See Fred’s full Sunday night lit concert here: https://www.facebook.com/therealfredhammondfanpage/videos/1226397021194508
Source: Billboard Magazine
