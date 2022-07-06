Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Fred Hammond is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart! During the Pandemic, Fred Hammond provided audiences with a free live concert series called, SUNDAY NIGHT LIT! “Hallelujah” was featured during the portion of the concert called, Sunday Morning Fred.

For more than 35 years, music lovers around the world have known Grammy Award Winning artist Fred Hammond as a gifted vocalist, songwriter, musician, producer and arranger. But as his peers and supporters alike have so reverently declared, he is without debate the architect behind the creation of a phenomenon in Gospel music, Urban Praise & Worship—a genre of gospel music that did not exist prior. As a result, Fred Hammond has become one of the most respected names in the music industry!

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of July 7, 2022

1. Hallelujah Fred Hammond

2. Never Let You Down James Fortune

3. Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills

4. All of My Help Ricky Dillard

5. My Portion Jekalyn Carr

6. Satisfied Todd Dulaney

7. Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson

8. Positive Erica Campbell

9. He Did It For Me Tamela Mann

10. He Kept Me Lamont Sanders

11. All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp

12. Let Him In Jokia

13. When I Pray DOE

14. Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord

15. Thankful JJ Hairston

16. Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed

17. Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell

18. The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson

19. Call on the Name Marcus Jordan

20. You’ve Been Good To Me Zacardi Cortez

See Fred’s full Sunday night lit concert here: https://www.facebook.com/therealfredhammondfanpage/videos/1226397021194508

Source: Billboard Magazine

