Erica Campbell Nominated At 2022 Marconi Awards For “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year”

With everything going on at Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell — we see you too, GRIFF! — it’s sometimes quick to forget that it all started with the beautiful soul that’s name graces the title of the show.

She’ll soon be recognized on a big scale for all that she brings to the air everyday with a nomination at the 2022 Marconi Radio Awards.

Nominated in the category for “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year,” Campbell’s recognition is based solely on her welcoming spirit and special segments that point back to her unwavering faith in the Lord. As you can see in the clip above posted to her Instagram recently, “Erica’s Prayer” is a moment she puts aside weekly to utilize the power of prayer in order to give anyone listening a link back to God by way of a voice that’s proved to be blessed by his glory in more ways than one — we know you saw the Super Bowl this year!

Campbell’s nomination is part of a big year for REACH Media as a whole at the Marconi Awards. She and D. L. Hughley both are up for “Network/Syndicated Personality Of The Year,” with fellow REACH nominees including KMJQ-FM’s Pamela McKay (“Legendary Radio Manager Of The Year”), WIBC-FM’s Tony Katz (“Large Market Personality Of The Year”), WMMJ-FM in Washington, D.C (“Major Market Station Of The Year”), WIBC-FM in Indianapolis (“Large Market Station Of The Year”), D.C.’s WPRS-FM (“Religious Station Of The Year”) and D.C. again with WKYS-FM receiving a nomination for “Urban Station Of The Year.”

NAB’s history of awarding excellence in radio dates all the way back to 1989, and to see a legacy that late inventor and Nobel Prize winner Guglielmo Marconi helped inspire continue on over three decades later is inspiring on another level.

Blessings to Erica Campbell and the entire Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell family! Thank you for making our days, every single day, all the more better.

