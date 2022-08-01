Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: Winning by Using The Power of Extra

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “Winning by Using The Power of Extra.”

Hey, it’s another great day this is Dr. Willie Jolely author of the book and attitude of excellence. Today’s tip for success is that you should always, always pursue excellence. When we talk about excellence. Many people think it is so very difficult, so very demanding that it is not possible. And so they do not even try yet excellence is by his definition, to do the little things a little better. Everyday. John has said, a racehorse that can run a mile a few seconds faster is worth twice as much because the little extra proved to be the big difference. There’s a verse that states that the difference between ordinary and extraordinary just a little extra, and the difference between trial and trial is just the little extra can make a big difference. Give a little extra on a daily basis and you will realize that excellence really does pay the best dividends. Try it. It works.

